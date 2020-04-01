When Jami Mayhew, a nurse practitioner, sued her former employer, General Medicine P.C., and its president for allegedly violating the Fair Labor Standards Act — by (1) failing to pay her when she was “on call” and (2) violating the FLSA’s overtime requirements — the first dispute turned on whether she was “engaged to wait” instead of “waiting to be engaged,” and the second battle focused on the “learned professional exemption.”

General Medicine provided nursing services to nursing home residents. Mahew received $26, and eventually $27, “per patient encounter.” But Mayhew says she “did not use many of the skills or training that she received in her formal education.”

“According to plaintiff,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly recounted when ruling on General Medicine’s request for summary judgment, “while a registered nurse typically uses her discretion and judgment to evaluate a patient and perform services, while employed by defendant, she lacked autonomy and decision-making ability with respect to the care that she provided on behalf of defendant.

“Plaintiff’s care was performed pursuant to a ‘script’ dictating the treatment to be provided She was expected to follow specific, enumerated ‘elements of an encounter’ attached as Exhibit D to her declaration.

“Defendant asserts the attachment plaintiff refers to as a ‘script’ is in fact the [g]uidelines for [e]valuation and [m]anagement prepared and distributed by the federal government through CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services].

“Plaintiff states she was reprimanded by defendant if she tried to conduct a lower level visit than that which defendant General Medicine prescribed. After plaintiff provided the prescribed treatment to a patient, she was required to chart the visit as directed by defendant.

“Plaintiff attested she lacked autonomy in the charting process and [a General Medicine supervisor] would regularly require that she revise the charts she had prepared so that the work performed appeared to be more extensive for defendant’s benefit. Plaintiff stated she did not have the freedom to chart for a patient as she wanted.

“Defendant does not dispute that plaintiff was not free to chart as she wanted, and contends her charting was required to conform with CMS guidelines.”

Mayhew also says she “was contacted by federal agents to participate in a governmental investigation of potential Medicare and/or Medicaid fraud committed by General Medicine. Plaintiff spoke with two agents and provided information about her observations of General Medicine’s business practices, specifically the patient encounters and billing practices she believed to be ‘problematic.’”

Granting summary judgment on the FLSA claims, Daly concluded that Mayhew’s “time while on call was effectively her own and the FLSA does not compel compensation.” And the judge was unconvinced by “plaintiff’s argument that the services she performed did not qualify for the learned professional exemption.” Mayhew v. General Medicine P.C., No. 18-CV-2177 (Jan. 21, 2020).

Here are highlights of Daly’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

On call

According to the U.S. Supreme Court, whether hours spent “on call” should be treated as work depends on whether one has been “engaged to wait” or is “waiting to be engaged.” Compare Armour & Co. v. Wantock, 323 U.S. 126 (1944), with Skidmore v. Swift & Co., 323 U.S. (1944).

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has determined that in analyzing whether an employee is working while on call, “it is best to ask what the employee can do during on-call periods. Can the time be devoted to the ordinary activities of private life? If so, it is not ‘work.’” Dinges v. Sacred Heart St. Mary’s Hospitals, 164 F.3d 1056 (7th Cir. 1999).

The plaintiffs in Dinges were [e]mergency [m]edical [t]echnicians who, while on call, had to appear at the hospital within seven minutes (not just answer a call) and they were on call during roughly half of their evenings.

They could not drink alcohol and the short seven-minute window meant they had to decline to attend any out-of-town family events, holidays and other events that occurred during their call periods.

The court concluded that plaintiffs experienced less than a 50% chance there would be any call in a 14- to 16-hour period, so their time could be used effectively for sleeping, eating and many other activities at home and around town.

Similarly, in Jonites v. Exelon, 522 F.3d 721 (2008), the 7th Circuit addressed the on call scheme operated by Commonwealth Edison. The company required employees to accept a certain minimum number of call outs for emergency repairs.

Rather than being “on call” for specific shifts, however, employees were expected generally to respond to at least 35% of the call outs over the course of the year and these calls could occur 24 hours a day. That is, the employees were not required to answer calls during specific periods, but employees had to answer a certain number of calls overall.

The employees argued that “the frequent call outs disrupt their home life,” but the 7th Circuit gave the employees’ argument short shrift. Citing 29 C.F.R. Sec. 785.17, the court noted that the “call out procedure does not require that the worker stay at home or at any other designated location, but only that he be reachable by the company, and the regulation goes on to provide that ‘an employee who is not required to remain on the employer’s premises but is merely required to leave word at his home or with company officials where he may be reached is not working while on call.’”

The fact that employees must accept a certain number of call outs at unpredictable hours was burdensome, no doubt, but the court rejected the notion that it was so restrictive that employees should be fully compensated. “That does not mean that he must stay in the house all weekend. He just must stay within a two-hour radius of his normal duty station (for that is the time he is allowed for getting there if he accepts the call out). Is that such a hardship that it turns his waiting into working? We think not.” Id. at 724.

Here, although plaintiff alleges she was unable to travel or leave the state while on call and that she had to be available to make a patient visit at a facility in the event of an emergency, the restrictions were not such that her time could not be used effectively for personal and social activities.

Based on plaintiff’s own allegations, she could request that she not be on call when she wanted to take her daughters to a specific event or planned to travel out of town. Answering phone calls, and even the need to visit a facility on occasion, would not preclude plaintiff from doing other personal and social activities.

When one considers all of an individual’s potential personal activities — things like eating, sleeping, doing housework, reading, watching television, exercising, shopping — it is clear that the on-call rules as alleged by plaintiff were not particularly restrictive at all.

The restrictions placed on the plaintiffs in Dinges were certainly more restrictive than those alleged by plaintiff in this case. Plaintiff’s time while on call was effectively her own and the FLSA does not compel compensation.

Overtime

The Fair Labor Standards Act requires that employers pay employees overtime pay if they work more than 40 hours in a given week. 29 U.S.C. Sec. 207(a)(1). However, employees employed in a “bona fide professional capacity” are exempt from overtime. 29 U.S.C.A. Sec. 213(a)(1).

As set forth in the regulations the term “employee employed in a bona fide professional capacity” means any employee: (1) compensated on a salary or fee basis pursuant to Section 541.600 at a rate of not less than $684 per week, exclusive of board, lodging or other facilities; and (2) whose primary duty is the performance of work requiring knowledge of an advanced type in a field of science or learning customarily acquired by a prolonged course of specialized intellectual instruction. 29 C.F.R. Sec. 541.300(a).

Plaintiff argues that even though she was employed as a “nurse practitioner” the work she actually performed did not render her an exempt employee under the learned professional exemption because it did not require the consistent exercise of discretion and judgment and her advanced knowledge was not generally required to perform her work. Plaintiff asserts when seeing patients in the nursing facilities she performed certain routine enumerated tasks in accordance with specific “elements of evaluations.”

The court does not find persuasive plaintiff’s argument that the services she performed did not qualify for the learned professional exemption.

The regulations provide that “registered nurses who are registered by the appropriate state examining board generally meet the duties requirements for the learned professional exemption.” 29 C.F.R. Sec. 541.301.

Neither plaintiff, nor defendants provide many details as to the duties plaintiff actually performed, but plaintiff acknowledges that she was responsible for patient encounters and completing “charting.”

After each patient encounter, plaintiff would document the nature of the visit and any relevant observations during the visit. In order to determine observations that were “relevant” plaintiff had to rely on her specialized education and training.

Additionally, in answering urgent calls from facilities, as alleged by plaintiff, she had to rely on her specialized medical knowledge to respond to questions. Plaintiff’s primary duties as a nurse practitioner assessing and treating patients were the performance of work requiring advanced knowledge in a field of science that is customarily acquired by a prolonged course of specialized intellectual instruction.

Plaintiff both qualified as a professional employee and was compensated more than the minimum required for a fee basis. Plaintiff is exempt from the FLSA’s overtime requirements.