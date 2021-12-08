William “Wes” Johnson alleged he suffered permanent nerve damage because of malpractice during hip replacement surgery at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in McLean County. Relying on expert testimony from Sonny Bal — an orthopedic surgeon who concluded Johnson suffered “a complete injury to the femoral nerve” because a retractor was misplaced, and that this type of injury “does not occur absent negligence” — Johnson sued the surgeon (Lucas Armstrong), surgical technician (Sarah Harden) and their employers.The trial judge …