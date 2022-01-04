COVID-19 allegedly tore through Tower Hill Healthcare Center and killed 95-year-old Regina Pomian because the South Elgin nursing home didn’t give staff members personal protective equipment and failed to follow federal guidelines for stopping the pandemic, according to Howard Mackey’s Kane County lawsuit.His six-count complaint alleged ordinary and gross negligence under the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act, Illinois common law and the Illinois Wrongful Death Act. There were no federal claims. Yet Tower Hill — arguing that …