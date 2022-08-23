Disagreeing with an Illinois Appellate Court opinion from the 4th District that decided an arbitration provision survived termination of a contract with a nursing home, the 1st District ruled that Nancy Clanton, as administrator of her mother Laurel Jansen’s estate, does not have to arbitrate Survival Act and Nursing Home Care Act claims against Oakbrook Healthcare Centre.Clanton’s sister Debbie Kotalik used her authority under a power of attorney to sign a contract with Oakbrook Healthcare when their mother was admitted …