It looked like Harvey Joe postponed the 30-day countdown for appealing from a June 25, 2019, judgment that commanded him to vacate a single-family residence in Chicago. On July 25, 2019, Joe — relying on the portion of Section 2-1203(a) of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure that authorizes motions “to vacate the judgment or for other relief” in non-jury cases — filed a “motion to vacate” that argued the judge should have granted his motion to dismiss the eviction complaint for lack of standing. And when the judge denied the motion to vacate on Sept. 3, 2019, it looked like Joe’s Sept. 18, 2019, notice of appeal satisfied the 30-day deadline set by Supreme Court Rule 303(a). Yet the Illinois Appellate Court dismissed the appeal as tardy. Looking “at the substance of the motion rather than its caption,” the fatal flaw, according to the 1st District, was that “defendant’s filing invited the court to treat the ‘motion to vacate’ as a motion to dismiss a complaint, not as a postjudgment motion directed at the final judgment.” Stanila v. Joe, 2020 IL App (1st) 191890 (Dec. 22, 2020).