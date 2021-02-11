Reviewing the rules on individual-capacity constitutional claims against supervisory state employees and the 11th Amendment’s restrictions on requests for injunctive relief against state officers under Ex Parte Young, 209 U.S. 123 (1908), U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger declined to dismiss Hannibal Eason’s Section 1983 complaint against a group of high ranking prison officials. But an injunction against Governor J.B. Pritzker is off limits. Eason v. Pritzker, 18-CV-2553 (Nov. 18, 2020).Eason contends the defendants …