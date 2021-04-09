Section 271 of the Delaware General Corporation Law, like Section 11.60 of the Illinois Business Corporation Act, generally requires shareholder approval for the sale of substantially all of a corporation’s assets. (Delaware requires a majority vote, while Illinois sets the bar at two-thirds, with permission for articles of incorporation that lower the level to majority approval.) Both statutes loosened the common law rule that permitted a single shareholder to veto bulk sales that weren’t in the ordinary course of …