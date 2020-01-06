If your former client’s new attorney subpoenas your entire file, are you entitled to claim work-product privilege for any of the contents?Maybe. It depends. Reversing a Cook County judge who quashed a subpoena that demanded an assistant public defender’s entire file in a murder case, the Illinois Appellate Court provided guidance on what items might qualify for work-product privilege against a former client.While an attorney can’t claim work-product privilege against a former client when their interests …