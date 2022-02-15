Randy Hindman sued Dr. Maqbool Ahmad three times. There were two Williamson County medical malpractice cases — “Hindman I,” which he voluntarily dismissed after a Consumer Fraud Act claim was dismissed with prejudice, and “Hindman II,” which he filed after voluntarily dismissing a federal False Claims Act case that included allegations about the bills for the allegedly negligent medical procedures. Based on “Hindman Federal,” Dr. Ahmad argued that Hindman II violated the one-refiling rule. With no Illinois precedent on …