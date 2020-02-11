Based on an important distinction between right-of-association claims derived from the First and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel dismissed Count 4 of Melissa Hopfinger’s complaint against nine defendants — the city of Nashville, its police chief, mayor and six members of the city council — for allegedly violating her First Amendment rights by firing her as retaliation for statements by her husband objecting to allegedly unlawful conduct by Police Chief …