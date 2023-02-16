Delaware Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster had to pick one of three accrual methods when ruling on whether shareholder derivative claims against AmerisourceBergen, a pharmaceutical distributor that allegedly had a major role in causing the opioid crisis, are barred by a three-year statute of limitations.The chancellor had to choose between the discrete act, continuing wrong doctrine or separate accrual method. “AmerisourceBergen is one of three major wholesale distributors of opioid pain medication in the United States …