The Oregon Supreme Court looked at the practical reality of modern life, with the often blurry boundary between work and time off, when considering whether email messages between David Gollersrud and his attorneys — sent from and stored on the email systems of his former employers — qualified as confidential communications when he sued another company for alleged fraud in a real estate deal.The defendant, LPMC LLC, sent subpoenas to three of Gollersrud’s former employers asking for all emails he sent from his work address …