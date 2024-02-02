Adopting the minority rule on negligence complaints against insurance companies, a 4-3 decision from the Oregon Supreme Court reinstated Christine Moody’s lawsuit for emotional distress damages against an insurer that allegedly failed to investigate and pay her claim under a wrongful death policy. Christine’s husband, Steven Moody, allegedly died in a hunting accident. She submitted a claim under a $3,000 accidental death policy he purchased from Oregon Community Credit Union. Her lawsuit alleged the credit union violated …