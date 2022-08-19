In an admitted liability case, the Oregon Supreme Court considered whether evidence about Leslie Kesselring’s use of a cell phone immediately before smashing into the back of Michelle Scott’s vehicle should have been excluded as irrelevant when offered by Scott to prove it was reasonably foreseeable that her emotional injuries would be so severe she allegedly attempted suicide.Kesselring reportedly looked down at her cell phone to call a client while driving on a rain-soaked highway. When she looked up, it was …