Voluntary unincorporated associations are typically groups of individuals who gather for a common purpose. Following this paradigm, Section 2-209.1 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure — which says “a voluntary unincorporated association may sue and be sued in its own name, and may complain and defend in all actions” — defines voluntary unincorporated associations, “for the purposes of this code,” as “any organization of two or more individuals formed for a common purpose, excluding a partnership or corporation.” But a …