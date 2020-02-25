A federal judge in Maryland had to rule on the extent of Chicago’s home rule power under the Illinois Constitution when the city sued Marriott International under Section 2-25-090(a) of the municipal code — after a massive data breach allegedly compromised personal information of thousands of Marriott customers — because all the federal lawsuits involving the computer intrusion were assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm in Greenbelt, Md.The city’s complaint was narrowly focused on alleged …