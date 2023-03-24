Reversing summary judgment for the defendant in a dog-bite case under the Animal Control Act, the Illinois Appellate Court considered both of the approaches courts have taken when “analyzing whether a plaintiff has a relationship with either the animal’s legal owner or the animal itself so as to objectively exclude the plaintiff from the act’s protections.”It looked like a car hit Jo’Landa Williams’s dog Ace after he escaped from her backyard in Chicago. Responding to a Facebook post about the injured animal, Ashley …