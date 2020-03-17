During post-judgment proceedings where Michelle Hayward and Jeremy Anderson tagged Esther and Teofil Scorte with discovery citations as part of their campaign to collect on a $444,844 judgment against 2XForm Inc., a Cook County judge used Sections 2-1402(c)(3), (c)(6) and (k–3) of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure to slap the Scortes with conditional and final judgments for the debt, but the Illinois Appellate Court reversed, with an opinion that closed by pointing the judgment creditors to an alternative set of remedies — contempt and piercing the corporate veil. Hayward v. Scorte, 2020 IL App (1st) 190476 (Jan. 24, 2020).

According to the trial judge’s findings, Esther, the president of 2XForm, “refused to sit for her citation examination”; Teofil, a corporation employee, depleted 2XForm’s assets by transferring a “credit” for work by the firm to another company; and they both failed “to fully and completely respond to the citations.”

The judge declared it was “not enough” for the Scortes to submit written answers that “say they do not have assets” belonging to the judgment debtor.

Section 2-1402 provides the procedures for citations to discover assets. Subsection (k-3) authorizes judges in citation proceedings to issue any order or judgment permitted in garnishment proceedings. And Section 12-706(a) — in the portion of the code (Part 7 of Article XII) that governs garnishment — permits judges to enter conditional and final judgments against a garnishee who “fails to appear and answer.”

Section 2-1402(c)(3) provides for orders commanding third-parties to hand over property belonging to the judgment debtor, while Subsection (c)(6) gives judges the power to authorize judgment creditors to sue persons or corporations that owe money to the judgment debtor.

Here are highlights of Justice Sheldon A. Harris’ opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Section 2-1402(k-3) provides that a court “may enter any order upon or judgment against the respondent cited that could be entered in any garnishment proceeding under Part 7 of Article XII of this code.”

In a garnishment proceeding, “when any person summoned as garnishee fails to appear and answer as required by Part 7 of Article XII, the court may enter a conditional judgment against the garnishee for the amount due upon the judgment against the judgment debtor.” Section 12-706(a).

This nonfinal conditional judgment may be confirmed later if the garnishee fails to answer and appear after served with a summons containing notification of the default. However, “if the garnishee appears and answers, the same proceedings may be had as in other cases.” Id.

The garnishment statute is distinct from Section 2-1402, and the remedies available in one statute cannot be invoked in proceedings under the other without following the necessary steps set out by the statute.

Furthermore, although Section 2-1402(k-3) authorizes the trial court to enter any order or judgment that could be entered in any garnishment proceeding under Part 7 of Article XII of the code, the subsection does not grant the trial court broader powers than it would have in a garnishment proceeding.

It follows that if the trial court did not have the authority to enter a conditional judgment against respondents under the garnishment statute, it could not do so pursuant to Section 2-1402(k-3).

Here, the trial court acknowledged that respondents filed an appearance and answered the citations. Thus, they were not in default pursuant to Section 12-706(a) of the code. Although the trial court found that respondents failed to give full and complete answers to the citations, Section 12-706(a) states only that the court may enter a conditional judgment against a garnishee who “fails to appear and answer” the summons.

Courts will enforce clear, unambiguous statutory language as written and will not read into its exceptions, conditions or limitations not expressed by the legislature.

Furthermore, another section of the statute addresses this precise situation. Section 12-711(a) provides that “the judgment creditor or judgment debtor may contest the truth or sufficiency of the garnishee’s answer and the court shall immediately, unless for good cause the hearing is postponed, proceed to try the issues.”

Read together, in a garnishment proceeding, the court may enter a conditional judgment if a garnishee fails to appear and answer the summons. If the garnishee does appear and answer, but the judgment creditor or debtor contests the truth or sufficiency of the answer, the trial court “shall immediately … proceed to try the issues.”

The trial court below entered conditional judgments against respondents pursuant to Subsection (k-3) because it found that although respondents appeared and answered, they did not fully answer the citations. The unambiguous language of the garnishment statute, however, does not authorize the trial court to enter a conditional judgment where a party appears and answers, but his answer is insufficient or incomplete.

Since there is no allowance for a conditional judgment under these circumstances in the garnishment statute, the trial court had no authority to enter the judgment pursuant to Section 2-1402(k-3).

The trial court also found that it had the authority to enter judgment against respondents under Sections 2-1402(c)(3) and (6).

When assets of the judgment debtor are discovered, the court may compel a third party “to deliver up any assets so discovered, to be applied in satisfaction of the judgment, in whole or in part, when those assets are held under such circumstances that in an action by the judgment debtor he or she could recover them in specie or obtain a judgment for the proceeds or value thereof as for conversion or embezzlement.” Section 2-1402(c)(3).

Section 2-1402(c)(6) authorizes the judgment creditor to maintain an action against a third party, if there is evidence that the party is indebted to the judgment debtor, for recovery of that debt.

Although these actions are authorized against third parties, the focus in a citation proceeding is on the discovery of the judgment debtor’s assets and compelling third parties indebted to the judgment debtor to deliver those assets. Accordingly, these provisions concern certain identifiable assets of the judgment debtor held by third parties.

These provisions do not authorize the court to enter the full underlying judgment against third parties without finding that the amount represented certain converted or embezzled assets of the judgment debtor or an amount the third party was indebted to the judgment debtor.

The trial court erred in entering judgment against respondents pursuant to Sections 2-1402(c)(3) and (c)(6).

Section 2-1402 explicitly sets forth only one circumstance in which the court may enter the full unpaid amount of the underlying judgment against a third party. When the citation is directed against a third party, the underlying judgment becomes a lien “upon all personal property belonging to the judgment debtor in the possession or control of the third party.” Section 2-1402(m)(2).

Subsection (f)(1) prohibits a third party from transferring or disposing of, or interfering with, property belonging to the judgment debtor that is not exempt from enforcement of the underlying judgment. The court may punish a party who violates this restraining provision by “enter[ing] judgment against him or her in the amount of the unpaid portion of the judgment . . . or in the amount of the value of the property transferred, whichever is lesser.” Id.

Subsection (f)(1) ensures that such person who attempts to impede the administration of justice, and places the judgment debtor’s property beyond the reach of the court, will be punished either by having a judgment entered against him for the amount of the judgment creditor’s claim or the value of the property, whichever is less, or may be punished as and for contempt.

Transfers of a judgment debtor’s assets, after citations are issued, violate the restrictive provisions of the citations. However, the lien established under [S]ection 2-1402 “does not affect the rights of citation respondents in property prior to the service of the citation upon them.” Section 1402(m).

Where a property transfer occurs prior to the initiation of citation proceedings, that evidence cannot support a finding that the respondent possessed those assets under Section 2-1402.

There is no evidence that the transfer or assignment of credit took place after the commencement of citation proceedings.

Finally, there is no evidence that Esther or Teofil possessed the assets of 2XForm.

If the record contains some evidence that the third party holds assets of the judgment debtor, only then does the citation court have the jurisdiction to order that party to produce those assets to satisfy the judgment. If the record shows that the third party holds no assets of the judgment debtor, then the court has no authority to enter any judgment against the third party in a supplementary proceeding.

There is no evidence that Teofil or Esther, individually, possessed the assets of the judgment debtor 2XForm, so as to authorize the trial court to enter the underlying judgment against them in supplementary proceedings. Therefore, the trial court’s order entering the full amount of the underlying judgment against Esther and Teofil was error.

If they so choose, on remand, plaintiffs may file a separate petition to pierce the corporate veil in order to hold Teofil and Esther individually liable for the judgment against 2XForm.

The trial court’s order noted plaintiffs’ frustration in trying to discover whether Esther and Teofil held the assets of 2XForm. In this situation, where evidence that Esther or Teofil held assets of 2XForm could not be discovered due to Esther’s failure to sit for her examination and Teofil’s failure “to fully and completely respond to the citations,” contempt proceedings provide a means to address dissatisfaction with their attempts at compliance.