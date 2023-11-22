A Cook County judge nixed Maria Bermudez’s attempt to renounce a transfer-on-death instrument signed by her late husband Dennis Bermudez — because Dennis died before the effective date of the amended Real Property Transfer on Death Instrument Act — but the Illinois Appellate Court reversed.Maria and Dennis got married Dec. 23, 2020, and Dennis died 12 days later. Under a TOD instrument Dennis signed in August 2020, a three-story residential building Dennis owned in Chicago went to his son Joshua Bermudez.Maria, who …