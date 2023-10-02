In an antitrust case where the defendants used Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 30(b)(6) to depose corporate representatives of non-parties, the plaintiffs argued the personal knowledge requirement (Federal Rule of Evidence 602) blocked the defendants from using third-party transcripts as trial evidence.The plaintiffs (Kraft, Kellogg, General Mills and Nestle) accused the defendants (including United Egg Producers) of conspiring to limit egg production.As part of the alleged conspiracy, the egg producers reportedly …