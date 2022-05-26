Travelers Indemnity Co. asked for declaratory judgment blessing its decision to reject a condominium association’s demand for the appraisal procedure provided under an insurance policy. But the Illinois Appellate Court concluded that Travelers — having already denied the association’s request for appraisal of alleged property damage it pegged at $2 million — wasn’t entitled to an adjudication of “nonliability for past conduct.” “A declaratory judgment action is not the proper vehicle to review past conduct.” Travelers …