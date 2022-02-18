In a 2017 case from California about the outer limits of specific jurisdiction under the 14th Amendment’s due process clause, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked 592 nonresidents from suing an out-of-state pharmaceutical company. The nonresidents joined a lawsuit filed by local plaintiffs who were allegedly injured by the same medication, but the link between California and the claims of the nonresidents wasn’t “adequate” according to the majority in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California, 137 S.Ct. 1773 (2017 …