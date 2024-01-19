When Soul Quest Church of Mother Earth asked the Drug Enforcement Administration for permission to legally use ayahuasca as a sacramental tea, the DEA had to craft a procedure for considering the request under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a “super statute” that supersedes other federal laws.Ayahuasca contains dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a prohibited “Schedule I” drug under the Controlled Substances Act.Nothing in the CSA authorizes the DEA to issue religious exemptions. But RFRA prohibits federal agencies from …