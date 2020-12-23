A 2011 amendment to the Illinois Whistleblower Act expanded the statute’s definition of “employee” to include physicians who provide medical care at any health care facility “funded, in whole or in part, by the state.” But a Cook County judge — obligated to follow Larsen v. Provena Hospitals, a 4th District decision that narrowly construed the new definition — tossed Dr. Bino Oommen’s complaint against a nursing home and its parent for reportedly terminating his medical privileges and a consulting contract as retaliation …