Jay Shachter pursued a pro se complaint in federal court, alleging that the city of Chicago violated his constitutional right to a neutral adjudicator when he was fined $640 — for allegedly violating a weed height ordinance — by an independent contractor who was hired to work on a daily basis as a hearing officer in the city’s department of administrative hearings.Shachter contends the city’s “system of administrative hearings is unconstitutional,” U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah recounted, because (1) the per diem …