Results from two drug tests administered to Jason Brasher after he allegedly crashed his tractor trailer at high speed into the back of Robin Thompson’s vehicle when she slowed down because of a lane closure on I–57 were fair game for discovery when he was sued by Thompson and her husband, because Brasher gave copies of these medical records to his employer and federal and state regulators. But there was a dispute about whether the Thompsons were entitled to additional medical records based on deposition testimony in which …