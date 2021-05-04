Scott Parsons has had a hard time pursuing a product liability case against Shenzen Fest Technology, a company located in Guangdong, China. Suing in the Northern District of Illinois, he hired a company that specializes in serving summons under the Hague Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents. Two years after the firm sent the required paperwork to the “central authority” in China, Parsons is still waiting for an affidavit of service, and bureaucrats in China haven’t responded to repeated …