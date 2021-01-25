Jo Ann Sorsby terminated her contract with TruGreen and asked the lawn care company to stop pestering her with marketing calls. Based on a regulation the Federal Communications Commission issued under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, TruGreen should have placed Sorsby on an internal do-not-call list. But the annoying calls allegedly continued, and Sorsby sued TruGreen for violating the TCPA. The question for U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. — assuming Sorsby’s allegations are true — was whether she and similarly …