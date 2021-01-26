In a pair of class actions that allege violations of the Illinois Right of Publicity Act, Stephanie Lukis and Robert Fischer sued two companies that use free previews of personal information to peddle “background reports” on individuals that include cell phone numbers, private email addresses and information from public sources. Lukis sued Whitepages Inc., and she joined Fischer in suing Instant Checkmate LLC. After U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman ruled that the complaints stated valid claims under Section 30(a) of the …