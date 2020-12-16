Trying to satisfy the standing requirement for a lawsuit that claims the city of Chicago violated the Illinois Civil Rights Act and the Tax Increment Allocation Redevelopment Act when it created the Cortland and Chicago River TIF district — home of the billion dollar Lincoln Yards Project — two public interest organizations that say they had to divert resources from their usual advocacy programs to attack the allegedly unlawful TIF designation relied on Havens Realty Corp. v. Coleman, 455 U.S. 363, a 1982 …