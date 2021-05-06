A nationwide class action complaint against Caterpillar Inc. contends the company installed defective cylinder liners in its C-18 and C-32 engines. But the three named plaintiffs purchased Caterpillar equipment with C-18 engines. Because they didn’t buy C-32 machines, Caterpillar argued that claims involving this model should be dismissed based on lack of standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution. This issue generated split decisions from district judges in Illinois. Caterpillar’s alternative argument — relying …