Relying on a New Jersey statute that permits plaintiffs to sue state agencies for negligence, two New Jersey residents who were injured in Philadelphia when a “New Jersey Transit” bus hit another vehicle sued the carrier in Pennsylvania.N.J. Transit — relying on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2019 decision in Hyatt III — argued it couldn’t be sued in Pennsylvania, despite the waiver in the New Jersey Tort Act.Hyatt III, a 5-4 decision, concluded the U.S. constitution does not permit a private party to sue a state “in the courts …