In a class-of-one equal protection case where Debra Brent alleged that two police officers repeatedly sided with her racist neighbors when she called for help — either because they were racist or because they were friends with the neighbors — a federal judge in Maryland concluded that the officers aren’t entitled to qualified immunity.The officers argued this defense applied because the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2008 decision in Engquist v. Oregon Department of Agriculture “disrupted the law on class-of-one claims such that the …