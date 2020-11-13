Forced to pay $3 million of a $6 million tort judgment against Menard Inc., North American Elite Insurance Co. — which provided $25 million in excess coverage on top of a $2 million self-insured retention and a $1 million layer of insulation from Greenwich Insurance Co. — sued Menard for failing to accept a pre-trial offer to settle for $1.985 million. NAE’s complaint alleged breach of contract (express and implied) and a tort claim based on the Illinois common law duty to settle within policy limits. Ruling on Menard’s …