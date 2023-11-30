Joining the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in reinstating Shellie Ellison’s lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service for refusing to install a wheelchair ramp at the front of the Shelbyville, Indiana, post office, Circuit Judge David F. Hamilton chastised the government for presenting arguments that “would be laughed out of court” if offered by any other defendant.The Shelbyville post office is closest to Ellison’s residence. She wants to be able to maneuver her wheelchair up a ramp at the front of the facility so she will …