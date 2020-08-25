A prejudgment attachment with an unusual twist required analysis of quasi in rem jurisdiction under International Shoe Co. v. Washington, 326 U.S. 310 (1945), and Shaffer v. Heitner, 433 U.S. 186 (1977), when a New Hampshire judge (1) issued a freeze on funds that a third party owed to the defendants and (2) ruled that New Hampshire courts couldn’t adjudicate the underlying breach-of-contract dispute because the due process clause blocked the state from asserting personal jurisdiction over the defendants.The plaintiff was …