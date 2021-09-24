At the start of Chicago banker Stephen M. Calk’s trial for alleged bribery and conspiracy, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, in the Southern District of New York, gave jurors preliminary instructions and a PowerPoint presentation that briefly described each element of the offenses. Following up with an opinion that includes a useful list of the resources — bench book, judicial manual, toolkit, experimental study and precedent — that support her decision, Schofield explained it is “appropriate …