In a case where two companies struck out with dueling Lanham Act claims and the district judge ruled there was no “prevailing party,” the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considered whether “civil lawsuits are more like regular or postseason National Football League games. That is, can they end in a tie or must a winner always be named?” If there was no prevailing party, neither litigant was entitled to an award of costs under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 54 or fee-shifting under the statute.Rule 54(d)(1) says “costs …