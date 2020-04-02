When the U.S. Supreme Court interpreted the Federal Arbitration Act as providing that “a claim of fraud in the inducement of the contract generally” is subject to arbitration “where no claim is made that fraud was directed to the arbitration clause itself,” Prima Paint v. Flood & Conklin Manufacturing, 388 U.S. 395 (1967), Justice Hugo L. Black’s dissent called the majority’s construction of the FAA “statutory mutilation.”

Yet despite decades of criticism, the Prima Paint approach migrated beyond arbitration disputes to cases involving the validity of forum selection clauses in contracts that were allegedly induced by fraud. The Illinois Appellate Court, for example, ruled that, “In order to invalidate [a forum selection] clause on the ground of fraud and overreaching, the fraud alleged must be specific to the forum selection clause itself.” IFC Credit Corp. v. Rieker Shoe Corp., 378 Ill. App.3d 77 (2007).

But in an Iowa Supreme Court case where the majority extended the Prima Paint approach to a fight about the validity of a forum selection clause, Justice Brent R. Appel’s dissent provides a useful review of the attacks — judicial and scholarly — on the Prima Paint doctrine. Karon v. Elliott Aviation, (Iowa No. 18-1199) (Jan. 10, 2020).

Under the category of something that Illinois practitioners should keep in mind, here are highlights of Appel’s dissent (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Although the traditional common law rule is that a contract formed based upon fraud in the inducement is subject to complete rescission, the U.S. Supreme Court held that federal law overrode traditional state common law in Prima Paint.

The question was whether the claim of fraud in the inducement could be considered by a court or whether the fraud-in-the-inducement claim should be resolved by an arbitrator as provided in the challenged contract. The contract in question involved interstate commerce and was subject to the FAA.

The majority in Prima Paint held, as a matter of substantive law arising from the FAA, that a provision in a contract calling for arbitration of disputes is separable from the rest of the contract notwithstanding the traditional approach of otherwise applicable state law.

Justice Hugo [L.] Black, joined by Justices William O. Douglas and Potter Stewart, dissented. Justice Black declared that the holding of the majority was “fantastic.” He was incredulous that a court would lose its legal prerogative of whether any legal contract exists upon which to base arbitration.

Justice Black emphasized the language in Section 2 of the FAA. He noted that under Section 2, an agreement to arbitrate is enforceable “save upon such grounds as exist at law or in equity for the revocation of any contract.” According to Justice Black, fraud is one of the most common grounds for revoking a contract, and further declared that if the contract was procured by fraud, “then, unless the defrauded party elects to affirm it, there is absolutely no contract, nothing to be arbitrated.”

Justice Black defended his textual reading with legislative history. He harnessed numerous statements by lawmakers and advocates of the FAA suggesting that the provisions would not apply to contracts procured by fraud related to the entire contract.

Justice Black declared that the majority approach was a “statutory mutilation.”

Fifteen years after Prima Paint, the U.S. Supreme Court considered in Southland Corp. v. Keating, 465 U.S. 1 (1984), whether the FAA pre-empted a provision of the California Franchise Investment Law, which required that claims under the state statute be decided by courts.

The Southland majority determined that the California statute was so pre-empted.

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, joined by Justice William H. Rehnquist, dissented. She noted that Sections 3 and 4 of the FAA expressly deal with matters “brought in any of the courts of the United States” and “any United States [D]istrict [C]ourt.”

Justice O’Connor rejected the notion that the silence of Congress in Section 2 of the FAA could be interpreted to extend its provisions to state courts when Sections 3 and 4 were expressly limited to federal courts.

Further, Justice O’Connor wrote that the legislative history is unambiguous. She declared that the legislative history clearly established that the statute only addressed procedural questions in federal court. As a result, Section 2 “should have no application whatsoever in state courts.”

Justice O’Connor continued to dissent from application of the FAA to state court proceedings in subsequent cases. Finally, however, in Allied-Bruce Terminix Co. v. Dobson, 513 U.S. 265 (1995), Justice O’Connor threw in the towel based on stare decisis. But now, Justice Antonin [G.] Scalia picked up the torch.

Justice Scalia came to what he characterized as the belated conclusion that Justice O’Connor had been right all along and that stare decisis did not prevent correction of the mistake. Id. at 284. Then Justice Clarence Thomas entered the fray, declaring that the FAA simply did not apply in state courts. Id. at 285.

Finally, in AT&T Mobility v. Concepcion, 563 U.S. 333 (2011), the Supreme Court considered whether federal courts could apply the doctrine of unconscionability as developed in California law in refusing to enforce an arbitration agreement otherwise subject to the FAA. In a 5-4 decision written by Justice Scalia, the majority held that the unconscionability claim was preempted.

But Justice Stephen G. Breyer and three other justices came to a different conclusion. They emphasized the language in Section 2 of the FAA, which provided that arbitration agreements would be enforced “save upon such grounds as exist at law or in equity for the revocation of any contract.” According to Justice Breyer, the purpose of the act was to place agreements to arbitration and agreements to litigate “upon the same footing.”

Although there can be no question that the Supreme Court’s decisions are authoritative arbiters of federal law, the above case history shows that the terrain under the FAA has been, and continues to be, highly contested.

Scholarly response to the Prima Paint/Southland line of cases

The Supreme Court’s approach to statutory interpretation of the FAA reflected in Prima Paint and Southland has not been well received by scholars. Academic observers have noted that the approach of U.S. Supreme Court majorities has been completely inconsistent with the text and legislative history of the FAA. See generally Paul D. Carrington & Paul H. Haagen, “Contract and Jurisdiction,” 1996 Sup. Ct. Rev. 331; Margaret L. Moses, “Statutory Misconstruction: How the Supreme Court Created a Federal Arbitration Law Never Enacted by Congress,” 34 Fla. St. U. L. Rev. 99 (2006); David S. Schwartz, “Correcting Federalism Mistakes in Statutory Interpretation: The Supreme Court and the Federal Arbitration Act,” 67 L. & Contemp. Probs. 5 (2004).

The doctrine of separability has come under an especially hard-hitting attack. See, e.g., Richard C. Reuben, “First Options, Consent to Arbitration, and the Demise of Separability: Restoring Access to Justice for Contracts with Arbitration Provisions,” 56 S.M.U. L. Rev. 819 (2003); Jean R. Sternlight, “Rethinking the Constitutionality of the Supreme Court’s Preference for Binding Arbitration: A Fresh Assessment of Jury Trial, Separation of Powers, and Due Process Concerns,” 72 Tul. L. Rev. 1 (1997); Katherine Van Wezel Stone, “Rustic Justice: Community and Coercion Under the Federal Arbitration Act,” 77 N.C. L. Rev. 931 (1999).

Aside from attacking the Supreme Court’s statutory interpretation, the policy wonks in academia have noodled about the merits of the federal policy discovered by the court in its FAA cases. The scholars have emphasized at least two problems. First, an arbitrator is ordinarily paid for their work on an hourly basis. To the extent arbitrators are invested with the power to decide fraud in the inducement issues, they undeniably have a financial incentive to decide the question against dismissal. See generally Carrie Menkel-Meadow, “Do the ‘Haves’ Come Out Ahead in Alternative Judicial Systems?: Repeat Players in ADR,” 15 Ohio St. J. Disp. Resol. 19 (1999).

This highly undesirable result of Prima Paint was not expressly considered by the court, but is enough to give us pause as to whether the Prima Paint rule should be cut and pasted into state law contexts.

And, there is the further problem of repeat players. An arbitrator may be inclined to favor a repeat player rather than a party likely appearing as a “one off.” The repeat-player problem has been recognized by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Green Tree Financial v. Randolph, 531 U.S. 79 (2000) (Justice Ginsburg, concurring in part and dissenting in part). See Lisa B. Bingham, “Self-Determination in Dispute System Design and Employment Arbitration,” 56 U. Miami L. Rev. 873 (2002).

Severability of forum-selection clauses in contracts attacked based on fraud in the inducement in other jurisdictions

The majority of cases that have considered the matter have concluded that, like arbitration clauses, forum selection clauses are severable when confronted with a fraud in the inducement claim.

There is a notable minority position. Specifically, in Energy Claims Ltd. v. Catalyst Investment Group, 325 P.3d 70 (2014), the Utah Supreme Court held that a district court should address the question of fraudulent inducement before enforcing a forum-selection clause in a contract.

Similarly, in Johnson v. Key Equipment Finance, 627 S.E.2d 740 (2006), the South Carolina Supreme Court held that a fraud claim could defeat enforcement of a contract containing a choice-of-law and forum-selection provision. Courts in Georgia, New York and Tennessee have taken similar approaches.

Based on the above discussion, I would conclude that the district court erred in dismissing plaintiff’s claim based on the severability of the forum-selection clause. While the defendant relies on Prima Paint, for the reasons expressed above, I would find such reliance completely unpersuasive.