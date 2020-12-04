In the latest district court opinion on the long-running dispute about the correct standard for deciding whether a claim for emotional distress damages waives the privilege for mental health records, U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel reviewed the alternative approaches — broad, narrow and middle ground — and concluded that the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals adopted the broad approach in Doe v. Oberweis Dairy, 456 F.3d 704 (7th Cir. 2006). Rosenstengel — granting a motion to compel in a hostile …