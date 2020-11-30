Unable to pay $3,000 for the trial transcripts he needed to pursue a pro se appeal from a divorce judgment that curtailed his parental rights, Michael S. Main — who qualified for a pass on court fees, costs and charges as an “indigent person” under Section 5-105 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure — asked a Lake County judge to extend the waiver to court reporter fees. There would have been no problem if Main had pro bono counsel — either through a court-sponsored pro bono program or a nonprofit “civil legal services …