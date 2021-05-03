A Peoria County judge ordered Lucille Jackson to pay $2,695 as a sanction for “willful and malicious” conduct in pursuing a claim against John E. Williams Sr.’s estate. Weeks after a second order commanded her to pay $15,190 based on allegations that she forged checks and collected rent from Williams’ tenants after his death, Jackson petitioned for a discharge of her debts under Chapter 7. The executor, John E. Williams Jr., objected based on the Illinois rules for res judicata and the exception to dischargeability that …