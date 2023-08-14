Moving to intervene in a John Doe case pending in Central Illinois, Professor Eugene Volokh — a prominent First Amendment scholar at the University of California’s Los Angeles School of Law — asked District Judge Sue E. Myerscough to depseudonymize the case and unseal the record.The plaintiff, a student at the University of Illinois College of Law, alleged school officials violated his rights “by compelling him to meet with the university’s Behavioral Intervention Team, retaliating against him for exercising his right of …