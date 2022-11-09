Shelley Markle’s overtime claim against Drummond Advisors LLC and its president, Sean Barry, filed under the Fair Labor Standards Act, argued that her duties as a project manager for the construction company fell on the “production” side of the “administrative/production dichotomy” because “Drummond’s core business was ‘construction’ and her work directly related to that core business.”“The FLSA requires employers to pay its employees one-and-a-half times their normal rate of pay for all hours worked over 40 hours per week …