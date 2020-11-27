U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall challenged Pow! Entertainment LLC — owner of copyrights on the late Stan Lee’s comic book creations — to justify the broad relief it requested in a permanent injunction against hundreds of defendants who allegedly used PayPal, eBay and Amazon to sell counterfeit merchandise. When the defendants defaulted, Pow asked for money judgments and a permanent injunction obligating non-parties — PayPal, eBay, Amazon and a bunch of financial institutions — to “permanently restrain and enjoin any …