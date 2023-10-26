Three organizations that develop and sell widely-used technical standards sued Public.Resource.Org for allegedly infringing on their copyrights by posting their proprietary publications online. But the non-profit organization argued the “fair use” defense applies to standards that have been incorporated by reference into federal and state laws. Affirming a judgment against the plaintiffs, the Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia concluded that “noncommercial dissemination of such standards, as incorporated …