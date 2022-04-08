Pointing to precedent that says an attorney can’t sign a response to a request to admit on behalf of a client, the Will County State’s Attorney — as lawyer for the People of the State of Illinois — argued he couldn’t answer the requests to admit that David Darguzis submitted when he petitioned to rescind the summary suspension of his driver’s license. Darguzis’ attorney started by asking for permission to serve the requests. The motion was granted without objection. But then “the Will County state’s attorney’s office filed …