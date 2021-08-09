Cook County prosecutors just proved the continuing validity of the Illinois Supreme Court’s decades-old observation that the rules for post-remand appellate procedure are “murky.” People v. Garrett, 139 Ill. 2d 189 (1990). They mistakenly thought a second notice of appeal wasn’t required in a murder case when a judge ruled for Robert Hill after an evidentiary hearing mandated by the Illinois Appellate Court. That filing failure doomed the state’s post-remand appeal.Convicted of murder, Hill scored a remand on one issue …