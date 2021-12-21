UBS Financial Services had a duty to file “Form U5” with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority listing the reasons it fired Mark Munizzi, a supervisor in its Chicago office. And FINRA automatically posted the information on its BrokerCheck website.Alleging UBS defamed him and tortiously interfered with his prospective business opportunities, Munizzi demanded arbitration and scored an award of more than $11 million. But when Munizzi asked a Cook County judge to confirm the decision and turn it into an enforceable …