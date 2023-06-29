The statutory question presented by Loop Spine & Sports Center’s junk-fax case against American College of Medical Quality Inc. was whether “a violation of public policy alone” is sufficient to qualify as an “unfair practice” under the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act. And Loop Spine’s common law claims for conversion and trespass to chattel presented a dispute that generated split decisions about the de minimis doctrine.Loop Spine alleged that its fax machine received a one-page advertisement from the defendant that …