In recent days, we have seen partisan manipulation of the Supreme Court of the United States, with the Senate Republicans acting like the Freeport High School mascot, twisting themselves into pretzels to justify confirming Amy Coney Barrett just days before the presidential election. Many fret that if there are close counts in key states, the results will be determined by the nine justices, and not in favor of counting all who voted. Threats of action by the Trump administration were rampant last week. Tens of millions in dark money have funneled into the last four Supreme Court nomination processes, with millions spent by the right on opposing Merrick Garland, then supporting Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Barrett. We should be concerned that vast amounts of money that cannot be traced are pouring into the unelected branch at the federal level.